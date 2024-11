St. Louis Church Concert Series Continues

St. Louis Church (203 W. White Station Rd.) continues the "Music at St. Louis" concert series on Friday, November 15, at 7:00 p.m. with a Cello Recital featuring Memphis Symphony Orchestra Principal Cellist Ruth Valente Burgess and St. Louis Director of Music and keyboardist Scott Elsholz.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Ruth and Scott about the concert, which features Johann Sebastian Bach's popular Cello Suite #1 and Viola da Gamba Sonata in G minor, as well as lesser-known pieces by Rheinberger, Pärt, and Cassadó.

