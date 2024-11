Kacky Walton talked with Caroline Simpson, who is reprising her role as Wicked Witch of the West in Playhouse on the Square’s production of "The Wizard of Oz."

This musical version of L. Frank Baum’s classic tale of Dorothy Gale and her journey to meet the Wizard will be at the Playhouse on the Square stage through Sunday, December 22.

