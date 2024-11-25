© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Who’s Holiday! | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:29 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Courtney Oliver, a resident company member at Playhouse on the Square, about reprising her role as Cindy Lou Who in “Who’s Holiday,” which runs until Sunday, December 22, at The Circuit Playhouse.

This hilarious and heart-warming adults-only comedy finds Cindy Lou taking center stage to recount the Christmas Eve she met the Grinch and the unexpected twists and turns her life has taken since.

To learn more and get tickets, click here.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the SquareThe Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton