Who’s Holiday! | The Circuit Playhouse

Kacky Walton talked with Courtney Oliver, a resident company member at Playhouse on the Square, about reprising her role as Cindy Lou Who in “Who’s Holiday,” which runs until Sunday, December 22, at The Circuit Playhouse.

This hilarious and heart-warming adults-only comedy finds Cindy Lou taking center stage to recount the Christmas Eve she met the Grinch and the unexpected twists and turns her life has taken since.

To learn more and get tickets, click here.