Checking on the Arts
Orpheum Theatre’s Holiday Offerings 2024

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis has a full slate of holiday offerings, including "Charlie Brown Christmas" on Saturday, December 7, and "Wurlitzer Wonderland" featuring Tony Thomas on Saturday, December 21.

Ballet Memphis' annual "The Nutcracker" will also be performed at the Orpheum Theatre from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 15.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about these events and more, plus a special discount ticket offer running through the end of December.

Darel Snodgrass
