© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Twelfth Night | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM CST

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) celebrates the holiday season with Shakespeare's beloved Christmas comedy "Twelfth Night." The performance will occur on TSC's Tabor Stage from Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 22.

Darel Snodgrass talks with TSC Associate Artistic Producer and "Twelfth Night" Director Stephanie Shine about this most musical, romantic, and festive of Shakespeare's plays.

Celebrating a Holiday Tradition with William Shakespeare’s Musical Romantic Comedy: TWELFTH NIGHT – Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass