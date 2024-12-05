Twelfth Night | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) celebrates the holiday season with Shakespeare's beloved Christmas comedy "Twelfth Night." The performance will occur on TSC's Tabor Stage from Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 22.

Darel Snodgrass talks with TSC Associate Artistic Producer and "Twelfth Night" Director Stephanie Shine about this most musical, romantic, and festive of Shakespeare's plays.

