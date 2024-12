Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) has several performances and events in December, including holiday music from the Germantown Symphony Orchestra, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas, and Madonna Learning Center's annual Christmas play.

Darel Snodgrass talked with GPAC Executive Director Paul Chandler about these shows and a couple of 2025 performances, like country legend Marty Stuart and New Artist Grammy-winner Samara Joy.

GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center