Kacky Walton spoke with Gina Harris, Director of Education and Events at Memphis Botanic Garden, about “Holiday Wonders at the Garden,” a unique and expansive holiday exhibition featuring thousands of lights, theme nights, elves, snowmen, a Snow Queen, and much more.

It is a delight for all ages to experience the magic of the season, and it is open for select nights through Saturday, December 28.

Click here to learn more about this event >