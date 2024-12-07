© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Winter Concert | Luna Nova Music

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 7, 2024 at 4:49 PM CST

Luna Nova Music presents its annual Winter Concert on Monday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church (1720 Peabody Ave.).

Darel Snodgrass talks with Luna Nova President Patricia Gray and Grace-St. Luke's Director of Music and Organist Patrick Scott about the concert, which will feature music from the 14th to the 20th century, with a variety of ensembles including soprano, winds, piano, guitar, and organ. The concert will also feature Memphis Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Barrie Cooper on a beloved Vaughan Williams favorite.

Luna Nova Music Ensemble

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass