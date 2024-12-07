Winter Concert | Luna Nova Music

Luna Nova Music presents its annual Winter Concert on Monday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church (1720 Peabody Ave.).

Darel Snodgrass talks with Luna Nova President Patricia Gray and Grace-St. Luke's Director of Music and Organist Patrick Scott about the concert, which will feature music from the 14th to the 20th century, with a variety of ensembles including soprano, winds, piano, guitar, and organ. The concert will also feature Memphis Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Barrie Cooper on a beloved Vaughan Williams favorite.

Luna Nova Music Ensemble