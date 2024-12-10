© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
The Concert to Protect Our Aquifer

By Kacky Walton
Published December 10, 2024 at 8:18 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Acoustic Sunday Live's (ASL) Bruce Newman. He and his wife, Barbara, are producing "The Concert to Protect Our Aquifer," slated for Sunday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. at First Congo (1000 Cooper St.) in Midtown Memphis.

This is ASL's most crucial environmental fundraiser of the year. It boasts a lineup that includes Steve Forbert, Tim Easton, Tom Rush, and Shakura S'Aida, with special guests Marcella Simien and Anne Harris—proceeds to support the protection, conservation, and management of the Memphis Sand Aquifer.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton