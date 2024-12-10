Kacky Walton spoke with Acoustic Sunday Live's (ASL) Bruce Newman. He and his wife, Barbara, are producing "The Concert to Protect Our Aquifer," slated for Sunday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. at First Congo (1000 Cooper St.) in Midtown Memphis.

This is ASL's most crucial environmental fundraiser of the year. It boasts a lineup that includes Steve Forbert, Tim Easton, Tom Rush, and Shakura S'Aida, with special guests Marcella Simien and Anne Harris—proceeds to support the protection, conservation, and management of the Memphis Sand Aquifer.