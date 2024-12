St. John's Episcopal Church at Central and Greer presents the annual "A Service of Lessons & Carols" with the Choir of St. John's on Sunday, December 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks about the beloved holiday tradition with St. John's Organist/Choirmaster Dr. Vernon Snyder.

Lessons and Carols with the Choir of Saint John's