Almost Elton John | Creative Aging Mid-South

Kacky Walton spoke with Mia Henley, Executive Director of Creative Aging Mid-South, about an upcoming performance in its Concert Series, “Almost Elton John.” Jerred Price wows audiences with this tribute to his idol, hero, and friend.

His mannerisms, vocals, outfits, and piano playing will make audiences feel they are watching the Rocket Man himself.

Tickets are $7 and go on sale Monday, December 16, at 8:00 a.m. for two performances on Wednesday, January 15. They can be purchased at creativeagingmidsouth.org.