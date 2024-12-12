© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Almost Elton John | Creative Aging Mid-South

By Kacky Walton
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Mia Henley, Executive Director of Creative Aging Mid-South, about an upcoming performance in its Concert Series, “Almost Elton John.” Jerred Price wows audiences with this tribute to his idol, hero, and friend.

His mannerisms, vocals, outfits, and piano playing will make audiences feel they are watching the Rocket Man himself.

Tickets are $7 and go on sale Monday, December 16, at 8:00 a.m. for two performances on Wednesday, January 15. They can be purchased at creativeagingmidsouth.org.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-South
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton