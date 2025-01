The Jazz Series continues at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with the Bria Skonberg Quintet in the Highland Capital Performance Hall at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.

Darel Snodgrass talks with acclaimed jazz trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg about her unique blend of traditional jazz works and original compositions and the increasing presence of women in the jazz world.

Bria Skonberg Quintet — GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center