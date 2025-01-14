Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin | TheatreWorks@TheSquare

Kacky Walton talked with Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member Michael Gravois, who plays Koba in the world premiere of "Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin."

This abstract play, winner of the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition, is set in the early days of the Soviet Union and follows two actors as they prepare for their most significant role yet: Joseph Stalin.

The play offers a fictional narrative inspired by the real lives of Alexei Dikly and Felix Dadeev, two of Stalin's body doubles, and runs through Sunday, January 26, at TheatreWorks@TheSquare.