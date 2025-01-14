© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin | TheatreWorks@TheSquare

By Kacky Walton
Published January 14, 2025 at 10:09 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member Michael Gravois, who plays Koba in the world premiere of "Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin."

This abstract play, winner of the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition, is set in the early days of the Soviet Union and follows two actors as they prepare for their most significant role yet: Joseph Stalin.

The play offers a fictional narrative inspired by the real lives of Alexei Dikly and Felix Dadeev, two of Stalin's body doubles, and runs through Sunday, January 26, at TheatreWorks@TheSquare.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatreWorks@TheSquarePlayhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton