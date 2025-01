Hattiloo Theatre's 2024-2025 season continues with "Black Odyssey," which will run from Friday, January 24, through Sunday, February 16.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Hattiloo founder and "Black Odyssey" co-director Ekundayo Bandele about Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley's time- and myth-blending retelling of the Odysseus story, what he's been up to, and what's coming up in the next season at Hattiloo.