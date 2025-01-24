© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Through the Looking Screen | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published January 24, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton sits down with pianist and director Eileen Kuo and actor-vocalist Jacqueline Cooper, who are reuniting for an encore presentation of "Through the Looking Screen" at Germantown Community Theatre.

This humorous and heartfelt one-woman operetta, which made its North American debut with Quark Theatre last year, explores the challenges of dating and building a career in the age of social media. The show's relatable themes and engaging performances run from Friday, January 31, through Sunday, February 9.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Community Theatre (GCT)Quark Theatre
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton