Through the Looking Screen | Germantown Community Theatre

Kacky Walton sits down with pianist and director Eileen Kuo and actor-vocalist Jacqueline Cooper, who are reuniting for an encore presentation of "Through the Looking Screen" at Germantown Community Theatre.

This humorous and heartfelt one-woman operetta, which made its North American debut with Quark Theatre last year, explores the challenges of dating and building a career in the age of social media. The show's relatable themes and engaging performances run from Friday, January 31, through Sunday, February 9.

