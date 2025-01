Latin American Fusion Concert | St. Louis Catholic Church

Music at St. Louis concert series continues with the Latin American Fusion concert at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at St. Louis Catholic Church (203 S. White Station Rd).

Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Church Director of Music Scott Elsholz and Assistant Music Director Karin Zeferino about this concert featuring locally-based Latin American musicians performing music of Piazzolla, Velasquez, Villa-Lobos, and more, with a reception following the concert.