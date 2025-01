Kacky Walton talked with Tine Williams, President of Madonna Circle, and Kaitlin Brucker, co-chair of the fundraising event “Love is in the Air: A Night of Music, Song, and Love,” which will take place Saturday, February 8, at St. Benedict at Auburndale.

This Madonna Circle Blessings Fund benefit features performances by soprano Kallen Esperian, pianist Gary Beard, and singers Kevin and Bethany Paige.