Kacky Walton spoke with Marc Gill, a Playhouse on the Square resident company member, who plays the role of Reggie in The Circuit Playhouse production of Dominque Morisseau’s critically acclaimed play, “Skeleton Crew.”

Part of Morisseau’s celebrated Detroit trilogy, "Skeleton Crew," is set in 2008, as the Great Recession looms. It focuses on four workers at an auto plant who face tough choices when rumors spread that the plant may be closed.