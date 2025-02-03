33rd Annual Works of Heart Valentine's Art Auction & Party

The 33rd Annual Works of Heart Valentine's Art Auction, benefitting the Child Advocacy Center of Memphis, will occur at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Memphis Botanic Garden.

The art will be displayed at the Memphis Botanic Garden from Tuesday, February 4, through Friday, February 7, and online at memphisCAC.org/worksofheart.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Works of Heart Planning Committee member and contributing artist Ellen Cox and CAC Special Event Coordinator Makayla Pierce about the art up for bid, contributed free by about 140 generous local and regional artists, how to bid on these artworks, and the vital work of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center to abused children in the Mid-South.