Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

33rd Annual Works of Heart Valentine's Art Auction & Party

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST

The 33rd Annual Works of Heart Valentine's Art Auction, benefitting the Child Advocacy Center of Memphis, will occur at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Memphis Botanic Garden.

The art will be displayed at the Memphis Botanic Garden from Tuesday, February 4, through Friday, February 7, and online at memphisCAC.org/worksofheart.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Works of Heart Planning Committee member and contributing artist Ellen Cox and CAC Special Event Coordinator Makayla Pierce about the art up for bid, contributed free by about 140 generous local and regional artists, how to bid on these artworks, and the vital work of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center to abused children in the Mid-South.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Child Advocacy CenterMemphis Botanic Garden
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
