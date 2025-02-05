Upcoming Events at Orpheum Theatre

The Orpheum Theatre's season continues in downtown Memphis with Dance Theatre of Harlem on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8.

The next edition of Princeton James Productions, "Soulful Express: A Locomotive-Themed Murder Mystery," will be on Sunday, February 16.

The Broadway smash "Hamilton" will return to the Orpheum stage from Tuesday, February 18, through Sunday, March 2.

Additionally, "Storyfest 2025" will be on Wednesday, February 26.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about those shows and the 2025-2026 Broadway Season Reveal Event on Monday, March 17.