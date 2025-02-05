© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Upcoming Events at Orpheum Theatre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 5, 2025 at 12:34 PM CST

The Orpheum Theatre's season continues in downtown Memphis with Dance Theatre of Harlem on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8.

The next edition of Princeton James Productions, "Soulful Express: A Locomotive-Themed Murder Mystery," will be on Sunday, February 16.

The Broadway smash "Hamilton" will return to the Orpheum stage from Tuesday, February 18, through Sunday, March 2.

Additionally, "Storyfest 2025" will be on Wednesday, February 26.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about those shows and the 2025-2026 Broadway Season Reveal Event on Monday, March 17.

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass