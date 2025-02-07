The first "Memphis Lunar New Year Fair" will be held on Saturday, February 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Agricenter International. The event will showcase traditional Lion and Dragon dances, live performances, Asian arts and crafts, and a variety of foods. It will serve as a platform to promote and share the rich heritage of Asian cultures with the broader Memphis community.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Greater Memphis United Chinese Association Founding Board Member Jinliang Cai about the Fair and traditional Chinese musician Chou Ben-Ming, who demonstrates traditional Chinese instruments and performs in the studio.

Chou will appear at the Festival on Saturday. Additionally, on Friday, February 7, Chou will be at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library at noon and the Raleigh Library at 3:00 p.m.