Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Lunar New Year Fair

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 7, 2025 at 10:19 AM CST

The first "Memphis Lunar New Year Fair" will be held on Saturday, February 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Agricenter International. The event will showcase traditional Lion and Dragon dances, live performances, Asian arts and crafts, and a variety of foods. It will serve as a platform to promote and share the rich heritage of Asian cultures with the broader Memphis community.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Greater Memphis United Chinese Association Founding Board Member Jinliang Cai about the Fair and traditional Chinese musician Chou Ben-Ming, who demonstrates traditional Chinese instruments and performs in the studio.

Chou will appear at the Festival on Saturday. Additionally, on Friday, February 7, Chou will be at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library at noon and the Raleigh Library at 3:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass