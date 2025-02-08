© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
The Minutes | New Moon Theatre Company

By Kacky Walton
Published February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Gene Elliot, Artistic Director of New Moon Theatre Company, and actor Kinon Keplinger, who takes on the role of Mr. Peel in the Tracy Letts play, “The Minutes.”

Elliot directs this production, which is described as “both a political comedy and a wicked, methodically plotted horror show. It exposes the systems of delusion that blind people to truths buried in plain sight…it is thrilling and essential theatre that interrogates the present by laying bare how history is written.”

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
