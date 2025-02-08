The Minutes | New Moon Theatre Company

Kacky Walton spoke with Gene Elliot, Artistic Director of New Moon Theatre Company, and actor Kinon Keplinger, who takes on the role of Mr. Peel in the Tracy Letts play, “The Minutes.”

Elliot directs this production, which is described as “both a political comedy and a wicked, methodically plotted horror show. It exposes the systems of delusion that blind people to truths buried in plain sight…it is thrilling and essential theatre that interrogates the present by laying bare how history is written.”