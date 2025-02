Ballet Memphis presents the annual Winter Mix performances at Playhouse on the Square from Friday, February 21, through Sunday, February 23. This year's show features two premieres and one returning favorite.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon and company member and choreographer Emilia Sandoval about the new pieces, including a premiere by Emilia and the return of Trey McIntyre's "The Barramundi," last performed in 2008.