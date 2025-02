Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents Valentine's Day with Kortland Whalum on Friday, February 14, at 8:00 p.m. at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with vocalist Kortland Whalum and MSO Assistant Conductor Kyle Dixon about this evening of love songs and romantic favorites, including a post-concert reception with champagne and desserts.