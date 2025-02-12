Children's Literacy Gala | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) presents the 16th annual "Children's Literacy Gala" on Saturday, May 3, at 6:00 p.m. on the new Tabor Stage at their headquarters (7950 Trinity Rd).

The centerpiece of this year's event will be the "American Celebrity Poetry-Slam" game show, featuring 12 of the USA's foremost poets (played by TSC actors and guests) facing off to be crowned TSC's American Poet Laureate, as voted on by the Gala audience. The event will also include a festive buffet feast, open bars, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for a Broadway trip for two to NYC.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Founder Nancy R. Copp and Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary about the importance of this event to the company's vital education and outreach programs, which annually reach thousands of students, incarcerated youths, and veterans.

Tickets to the event are strictly limited and always sell out, so listeners are encouraged to go online (tnshakespeare.org) or call Stephanie Shine at 901-759-0620 immediately.