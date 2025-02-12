Música da Camera | Memphis Chamber Music Society

Kacky Walton spoke with composer Elena Ruehr, violinist Marcin Arendt of the Ceruti String Quartet, and collaborative pianist Adrienne Park about the upcoming Memphis Chamber Music Society event, "Música da Camera." The performance will take place on Sunday, February 16, at the David Lusk Gallery from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Guests discussed the program, which includes two original works by Ruehr, notably her String Quartet No. 5: "Bel Canto," inspired by Anne Patchett's novel.

The quartet has ten movements, each a musical interpretation of moments in "Bel Canto," a drama based on the Lima Crisis of 1996-1997 that the author likened to an opera.