Goldmund Quartet | Concerts International

The Concerts International chamber music season continues with a performance by Goldmund Quartet.

Performance Details:

📅 Thursday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

📍 Harris Concert Hall, 101 Music Building

🎟️ Get Tickets >

The Goldmund Quartet is known for its interpretations of the great classical and modern works of quartet literature, which feature "exquisite playing" and "such multi-layered homogeneity" (Süddeutsche Zeitung). Its inwardness, unbelievably fine intonation, and phrases worked out to the smallest detail inspire audiences worldwide.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Goldmund Quartet violist Christoph Vandory about the program featuring Schubert, Haydn, and Mendelssohn and performing on the "Paganini Quartet" of priceless Stradivarius instruments.