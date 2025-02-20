The Mousetrap | The University of Memphis

The University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre & Dance presents Agatha Christie's classic whodunit, "The Mousetrap," from Friday, February 21, through Sunday, February 23.

Darel Snodgrass talks with director Tyler Morris about the delights and challenges of presenting a new production of such a well-known play.

Performance Details:

Date:

Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:00 p.m.

Location: The University of Memphis - Humphrey's Theatre Building - Mainstage Theatre (3745 Central Ave)

Get Tickets >