Checking on the Arts
All Men Sing: An American Voice | Memphis Choral Arts

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST

Memphis Choral Arts presents "All Men Sing: An American Voice" on Saturday, February 22. The program features the Memphis Men's Chorale, the Memphis Wind Symphony, and the Cordova High School Men's Chorus.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Men's Chorus Director Adrian Maclin and Memphis Wind Symphony member Nathan Garner about the concert, which features American music.

Performance Details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church (200 East Parkway North)

Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Choral Arts (MCA)Memphis Men's Chorale (MMC)Memphis Wind Symphony (MWS)Cordova High SchoolFirst Baptist Church of Memphis
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
