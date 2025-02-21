All Men Sing: An American Voice | Memphis Choral Arts

Memphis Choral Arts presents "All Men Sing: An American Voice" on Saturday, February 22. The program features the Memphis Men's Chorale, the Memphis Wind Symphony, and the Cordova High School Men's Chorus.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Men's Chorus Director Adrian Maclin and Memphis Wind Symphony member Nathan Garner about the concert, which features American music.

Performance Details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church (200 East Parkway North)

