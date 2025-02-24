Yo-Yo Ma with the Memphis Symphony
Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will be joined by superstar cellist Yo-Yo Ma on Tuesday, February 25, at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis.
The concert is long sold out, but Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about the great privilege of performing with Yo-Yo and the other works on the program.
Performance Details:
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N. Main Street)