Second-generation Zydeco master Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band will bring the party to the Buckman Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Buckman Executive Director Cindi Younker about Buckwheat Jr.'s continuation of his father's storied Zydeco legacy and the origins of this unique musical style.