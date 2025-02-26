© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
60th Anniversary Concert of the Memphis Symphony Chorus

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Experience the breathtaking harmonies of the Memphis Symphony Chorus (MSC) and Memphis Symphony Chamber Chorus as they celebrate decades of choral excellence and musical artistry at the "60th Anniversary Concert of the Memphis Symphony Chorus."

Darel Snodgrass talks with long-time MSC Director Dr. Lawrence Edwards about this opportunity to step out from behind the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and shine on their own.

Performance Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Location: First Baptist Church (200 E. Pkwy)
Learn about getting tickets >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass