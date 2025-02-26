60th Anniversary Concert of the Memphis Symphony Chorus
Experience the breathtaking harmonies of the Memphis Symphony Chorus (MSC) and Memphis Symphony Chamber Chorus as they celebrate decades of choral excellence and musical artistry at the "60th Anniversary Concert of the Memphis Symphony Chorus."
Darel Snodgrass talks with long-time MSC Director Dr. Lawrence Edwards about this opportunity to step out from behind the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and shine on their own.
Performance Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Location: First Baptist Church (200 E. Pkwy)
