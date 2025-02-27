Show Forth God's Praise: A Hymn Festival | Calvary Episcopal Church

Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis presents "Show Forth God's Praise: A Hymn Festival" on Sunday, March 2.

The program, part of the Calvary Friends of Music Concert Series, will feature guest organist Walden Moore—a retired Director of Music at Trinity Church, New Haven, and organ instructor at Yale Institute of Sacred Music/School of Music.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch about the event, Mr. Moore's appearance, and the finished restoration of Calvary's Aeolian-Skinner organ.