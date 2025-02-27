© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Show Forth God's Praise: A Hymn Festival | Calvary Episcopal Church

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis presents "Show Forth God's Praise: A Hymn Festival" on Sunday, March 2.

The program, part of the Calvary Friends of Music Concert Series, will feature guest organist Walden Moore—a retired Director of Music at Trinity Church, New Haven, and organ instructor at Yale Institute of Sacred Music/School of Music.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch about the event, Mr. Moore's appearance, and the finished restoration of Calvary's Aeolian-Skinner organ.

Program Details:
Date: Sunday, March 2, at 5:00 p.m.
Location: Calvery Episcopal Church (102 N. 2nd St.)
No tickets are needed for this free event.
Get more information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCalvary Episcopal ChurchTrinity on the GreenYale Institute of Sacred Music
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass