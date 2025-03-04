Double Vision: Abstract vs. Realism | Gallery 1091

For March 2025, Gallery 1091 is pleased to present "Double Vision: Abstract vs. Realism," featuring works by Sandra Horton and Becky Ross McRae.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Sandra Horton about the show, which combines and contrasts Sandra Horton’s vibrant and colorful abstract paintings and Becky McRae’s photographs, many taken while traveling abroad. The sharp contrast between the two results in a visually stimulating display.

Exhibit Details:

Available for viewing until Friday, March 28

Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.)

Open: Monday — Friday

9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Learn more about this exhibit and view artwork online >