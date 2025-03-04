© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Double Vision: Abstract vs. Realism | Gallery 1091

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:40 AM CST

For March 2025, Gallery 1091 is pleased to present "Double Vision: Abstract vs. Realism," featuring works by Sandra Horton and Becky Ross McRae.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Sandra Horton about the show, which combines and contrasts Sandra Horton’s vibrant and colorful abstract paintings and Becky McRae’s photographs, many taken while traveling abroad. The sharp contrast between the two results in a visually stimulating display.

Exhibit Details:
Available for viewing until Friday, March 28
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.)
Open: Monday — Friday
9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Learn more about this exhibit and view artwork online >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
