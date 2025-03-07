Past, Present & Future | Stax Music Academy

Stax Music Academy is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a show titled "Past, Present & Future" at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis on Friday, March 28. Two additional free shows for Title 1 schools will also be presented at 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Soulsville Foundation President and CEO Pat Mitchell Worley about this exciting concert event celebrating 25 years of uplifting young musicians at Stax Music Academy.