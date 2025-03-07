© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Past, Present & Future | Stax Music Academy

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST

Stax Music Academy is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a show titled "Past, Present & Future" at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis on Friday, March 28. Two additional free shows for Title 1 schools will also be presented at 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Soulsville Foundation President and CEO Pat Mitchell Worley about this exciting concert event celebrating 25 years of uplifting young musicians at Stax Music Academy.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N. Main St.)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
