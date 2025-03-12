Dance Nation | LoneTree Live

Kacky Walton spoke with Jamie Boller, who directs the LoneTree Live production of Clare Barron’s play “Dance Nation,” a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Naiya Nolan-Dillard joined the conversation to discuss playing the role of Zuzu in this bold, funny, and deeply moving exploration of ambition, self-discovery, and the fierce world of competitive preteen dance.