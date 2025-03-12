© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Dance Nation | LoneTree Live

By Kacky Walton
Published March 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Jamie Boller, who directs the LoneTree Live production of Clare Barron’s play “Dance Nation,” a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Naiya Nolan-Dillard joined the conversation to discuss playing the role of Zuzu in this bold, funny, and deeply moving exploration of ambition, self-discovery, and the fierce world of competitive preteen dance.

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, March 14, — Sunday, March 23
Location: Theatreworks at The Evergreen
**For Mature Audiences only**

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
