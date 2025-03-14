© 2025 WKNO FM
Seussical | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published March 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Courtney Oliver, director and choreographer of The Circuit Playhouse production of "Seussical," a beloved musical that captures the essence of Dr. Seuss's characters from The Cat in the Hat to Horton (the Elephant) and teaches us the power of being unique, and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, March 14 — Saturday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 Cooper St.)
Get more ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
