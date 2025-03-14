Seussical | The Circuit Playhouse

Kacky Walton spoke with Courtney Oliver, director and choreographer of The Circuit Playhouse production of "Seussical," a beloved musical that captures the essence of Dr. Seuss's characters from The Cat in the Hat to Horton (the Elephant) and teaches us the power of being unique, and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

Performance Details:

Dates: Friday, March 14 — Saturday, April 12 (times vary)

Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 Cooper St.)

