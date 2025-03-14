Upcoming Events at Dixon Gallery & Gardens
Garden events are about to start with the spring blooms at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Director of Horticulture Dale Skaggs about some of the Garden's upcoming events.
Featured Upcoming Events:
- 13th Annual Mid-South Daffodil Show
Saturday, March 15, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
and Sunday, March 16, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Rare Plant and Garden Ornament Auction
Wednesday, March 19, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Discover more Dixon Gallery & Gardens events >