Checking on the Arts

Upcoming Events at Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

Garden events are about to start with the spring blooms at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Director of Horticulture Dale Skaggs about some of the Garden's upcoming events.

Featured Upcoming Events:

Discover more Dixon Gallery & Gardens events >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
