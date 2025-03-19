A Piano Feast | Memphis Chamber Music Society
Kacky Walton talks with Inna Faliks, virtuoso pianist, educator, and author.
Faliks is returning to the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) to perform a personal program featuring work from her new album, "Manuscripts Don't Burn." She also discusses her new memoir, "Weight in the Fingertips: A Musical Odyssey from Soviet Ukraine to the World Stage."
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 23
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: Annesdale Mansion (1325 Lamar Avenue)
