A Piano Feast | Memphis Chamber Music Society

By Kacky Walton
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:46 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Inna Faliks, virtuoso pianist, educator, and author.

Faliks is returning to the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) to perform a personal program featuring work from her new album, "Manuscripts Don't Burn." She also discusses her new memoir, "Weight in the Fingertips: A Musical Odyssey from Soviet Ukraine to the World Stage."

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 23
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: Annesdale Mansion (1325 Lamar Avenue)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
