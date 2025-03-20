Calvary Choir Concert of Choral Music at St. Mary's Cathedral
Kacky Walton talked with Dennis Janzer, organist and Director of Music at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, and Kristin Lensch, organist and choirmaster at Calvary Episcopal Church.
St. Mary's is hosting the concert, which features music the Calvary Choir will sing during its upcoming summer residency at Durham Cathedral in the United Kingdom.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 23
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave)