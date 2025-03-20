© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Calvary Choir Concert of Choral Music at St. Mary's Cathedral

By Kacky Walton
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Dennis Janzer, organist and Director of Music at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, and Kristin Lensch, organist and choirmaster at Calvary Episcopal Church.

St. Mary's is hosting the concert, which features music the Calvary Choir will sing during its upcoming summer residency at Durham Cathedral in the United Kingdom.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 23
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave)

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton