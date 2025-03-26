© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Emerge | University of Memphis Theatre & Dance

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:01 PM CDT

University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance presents the annual "Emerge" concert of new student dance works on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 29, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with UofM Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about this exciting event, showcasing the work of the department's students, including ten graduating seniors.

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, March 28 — Saturday, March 29 (times vary)
Location: The University of Memphis (3720 Alumni Ave)
Get more ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsUniversity of Memphis Department of Theatre and DanceUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass