Emerge | University of Memphis Theatre & Dance

University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance presents the annual "Emerge" concert of new student dance works on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 29, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with UofM Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about this exciting event, showcasing the work of the department's students, including ten graduating seniors.