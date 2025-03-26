© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
ICON: Babbie Lovett, Fashion Legend | Tennessee Ballet Theater

By Kacky Walton
Published March 26, 2025 at 1:45 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Erin Walter, artistic director of Tennessee Ballet Theater, about its upcoming spring production, "ICON: Babbie Lovett, Fashion Legend," which will run from Friday, April 4, to Saturday, April 12, at Rhodes College's McCoy Theatre.

This exciting dance performance celebrates the life, legacy, and influence of the 92-year-old fashion legend.

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, April 4 — Saturday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: Rhodes College, McCoy Theatre (2000 North Parkway)
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Ballet TheaterMcCoy TheatreRhodes College
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
