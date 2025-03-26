ICON: Babbie Lovett, Fashion Legend | Tennessee Ballet Theater
Kacky Walton talked with Erin Walter, artistic director of Tennessee Ballet Theater, about its upcoming spring production, "ICON: Babbie Lovett, Fashion Legend," which will run from Friday, April 4, to Saturday, April 12, at Rhodes College's McCoy Theatre.
This exciting dance performance celebrates the life, legacy, and influence of the 92-year-old fashion legend.
Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, April 4 — Saturday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: Rhodes College, McCoy Theatre (2000 North Parkway)
