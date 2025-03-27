Timothy Snyder: “On Freedom and Just Habits of Mind”
On Sunday, March 30, the Spence Wilson Center for Interdisciplinary Humanities at Rhodes College will present Dr. Timothy Snyder, who will discuss his book "On Freedom and Just Habits of Mind."
Darel Snodgrass speaks with acclaimed historian and Yale professor Timothy Snyder—also a Guggenheim and Carnegie Fellow—about the meaning of freedom and the challenges and opportunities it faces today.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m.
Location: Rhodes College (2000 North Parkway)
Learn more here >