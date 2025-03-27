© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Timothy Snyder: “On Freedom and Just Habits of Mind”

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:00 PM CDT

On Sunday, March 30, the Spence Wilson Center for Interdisciplinary Humanities at Rhodes College will present Dr. Timothy Snyder, who will discuss his book "On Freedom and Just Habits of Mind."

Darel Snodgrass speaks with acclaimed historian and Yale professor Timothy Snyder—also a Guggenheim and Carnegie Fellow—about the meaning of freedom and the challenges and opportunities it faces today.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m.
Location: Rhodes College (2000 North Parkway)
Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMcNeill Concert HallRhodes College
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass