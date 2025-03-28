Preston Lauterbach on His New Book: "Before Elvis"

Kacky Walton spoke with author Preston Lauterbach about his new book, "Before Elvis: The African American Musicians Who Made the King."

The book examines the lives, music, legacies, and interactions with Presley of four innovative Black artists who helped shape what would become Rock 'n' Roll. These trailblazers include Big Mama Thornton, Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, Little Junior Parker, and eccentric Beale Street guitarist Calvin Newborn.

Additionally, Lauterbach will have a book signing event at the Memphis Listening Lab on Friday, April 4.