Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Preston Lauterbach on His New Book: "Before Elvis"

By Kacky Walton
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with author Preston Lauterbach about his new book, "Before Elvis: The African American Musicians Who Made the King.

The book examines the lives, music, legacies, and interactions with Presley of four innovative Black artists who helped shape what would become Rock 'n' Roll. These trailblazers include Big Mama Thornton, Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, Little Junior Parker, and eccentric Beale Street guitarist Calvin Newborn.

Additionally, Lauterbach will have a book signing event at the Memphis Listening Lab on Friday, April 4.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 4
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Listening Lab at Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn more here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
