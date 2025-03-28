On March 24, 2023, a devastating tornado struck Rolling Fork, a small town in the Mississippi Delta and the hometown of filmmaker and author Willy Bearden. The following day, Bearden and his friend and co-producer George Larrimore traveled to the area to document the aftermath—capturing the stories of residents, the widespread destruction, and the community’s rebuilding efforts.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Willy Bearden and George Larrimore about their powerful new documentary, Rolling Fork Tornado: Destruction and Revival.

This documentary will premiere on Friday, April 4, at 8:00 p.m. on WKNO/Channel 10 and will air multiple times. It can also be streamed live or watched anytime on pbs.org and with the PBS App.