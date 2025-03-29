© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Hot Foot Honeys Tap Concert

Hot Foot Honeys Tap Concert

By Kacky Walton
Published March 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Brooke Jerome, Artistic Director and Choreographer of Hot Foot Honeys—the Mid-South’s only professional tap dance company.

The ensemble is teaming up with Germantown Community Theatre to present "Lessons Learned", a dynamic exploration of the human experience told through the universal language of dance.

Performances Details:
Dates: Friday, April 4 — Saturday, April 5 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton