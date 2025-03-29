Hot Foot Honeys Tap Concert
Kacky Walton spoke with Brooke Jerome, Artistic Director and Choreographer of Hot Foot Honeys—the Mid-South’s only professional tap dance company.
The ensemble is teaming up with Germantown Community Theatre to present "Lessons Learned", a dynamic exploration of the human experience told through the universal language of dance.
Performances Details:
Dates: Friday, April 4 — Saturday, April 5 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
