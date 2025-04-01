© 2025 WKNO FM
Dragged Thru Time: Goldie & BeBe's Extravagant Adventure

By Kacky Walton
Published April 1, 2025 at 6:22 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Rick Bartl of Friends of George’s and Irene Crist, the director of the company’s latest production, "Dragged Thru Time: Goldie & BeBe’s Extravagant Adventure."

Described as a cross between "Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure" and "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” this madcap romp opens at TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen on Friday, April 4, and runs through Saturday, April 12.

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, April 4 — Saturday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen (1705 Poplar Ave)
