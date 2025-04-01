Kacky Walton spoke with Rick Bartl of Friends of George’s and Irene Crist, the director of the company’s latest production, "Dragged Thru Time: Goldie & BeBe’s Extravagant Adventure."

Described as a cross between "Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure" and "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” this madcap romp opens at TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen on Friday, April 4, and runs through Saturday, April 12.