The historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis has announced its 2025–2026 Broadway Season.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the exciting lineup of eight shows, featuring brand-new productions such as "The Outsiders" and "Back to the Future: The Musical," along with the return of fan favorites "SIX" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Learn more about the 2025-2026 Orpheum Broadway Season >