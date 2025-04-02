© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The River Bride | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

By Kacky Walton
Published April 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Co-founder and Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, about their upcoming production of "The River Bride"—which will be presented in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

This poetic folktale explores love, regret, and the tension between personal desire and family duty.

Performances Details:
Dates: Thursday, April 10 — Sunday, April 20
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
