The River Bride | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Co-founder and Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, about their upcoming production of "The River Bride"—which will be presented in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
This poetic folktale explores love, regret, and the tension between personal desire and family duty.
Performances Details:
Dates: Thursday, April 10 — Sunday, April 20
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >