Checking on the Arts

Angels in the Architecture | Ballet Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Ballet Memphis closes its 38th season at the end of April with a dynamic blend of classical and contemporary works at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about the company’s first-ever staging of George Balanchine’s "Donizetti Variations," as well as the return of Mark Godden’s acclaimed "Angels in the Architecture," set to Copland’s "Appalachian Spring."

Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, April 25 — Sunday 27 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Performing Center (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
