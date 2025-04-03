Angels in the Architecture | Ballet Memphis
Ballet Memphis closes its 38th season at the end of April with a dynamic blend of classical and contemporary works at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about the company’s first-ever staging of George Balanchine’s "Donizetti Variations," as well as the return of Mark Godden’s acclaimed "Angels in the Architecture," set to Copland’s "Appalachian Spring."
Performance Details:
Dates: Friday, April 25 — Sunday 27 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Performing Center (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >